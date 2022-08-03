Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PDO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,635 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $381,000.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

