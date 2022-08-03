PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,896. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 258,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

