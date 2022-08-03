PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PMX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,896. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

