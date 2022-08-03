PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %

PNI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 15,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,827. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

