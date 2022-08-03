Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Earns Downgrade Rating from DA Davidson

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.87.

Ping Identity Stock Performance

Shares of PING stock traded up $10.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. 993,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,639. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 331.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Stories

