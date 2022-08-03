Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 245,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 683,639 shares.The stock last traded at $27.86 and had previously closed at $17.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.87.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.