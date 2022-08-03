Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $74.82. 15,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 151.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 104.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

