Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $375.00 to $315.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.04%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

