Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $8.57

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 8.57 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.94%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $29.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $229.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,871,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $122,840,000 after buying an additional 288,251 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,477,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,935,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

