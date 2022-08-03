Piper Sandler Lowers Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $17.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Performance

Freshworks stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Insider Activity

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $526,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,058. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshworks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.