Piper Sandler Lowers SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target to $12.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $220.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.39. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 602,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

