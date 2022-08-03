Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $106.85 million and approximately $93,327.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00270085 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00074901 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004117 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 120.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,441,815 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

