Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.92.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $61.11 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.