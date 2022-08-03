Playkey Price Up 7.4% This Week (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $80,014.43 and approximately $54,871.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,397.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

