Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Down 32.4% in July

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,200 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. 147,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $774.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.70%.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

