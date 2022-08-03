Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stake Increased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Plymouth Industrial REIT accounts for approximately 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,094,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. 3,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $829.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.70%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

