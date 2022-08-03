pNetwork Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $18.63 million and $3.31 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pNetwork has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,341.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004405 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00126938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 57,426,543 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

