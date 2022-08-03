POLKARARE Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (PRARE)

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. POLKARARE has a market capitalization of $74,269.69 and $232,803.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POLKARARE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00632990 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017443 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034421 BTC.
About POLKARARE
POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.
POLKARARE Coin Trading
