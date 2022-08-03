PolySwarm 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.53 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $27.60 million and $2.53 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,859.66 or 0.99976985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003881 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00126847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031696 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.