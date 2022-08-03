Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Up 28.0% in July

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pop Culture Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CPOP opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Pop Culture Group has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

Get Pop Culture Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pop Culture Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pop Culture Group stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Pop Culture Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Pop Culture Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.