Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Update

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 908,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.51. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.