Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Poshmark Price Performance
POSH traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 7,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $886.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.40.
Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Poshmark
In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $125,677.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,193.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,212,361 shares of company stock worth $23,770,851 in the last ninety days.
Institutional Trading of Poshmark
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Poshmark by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,699 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,983 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 481.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth $5,421,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Poshmark
Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.
