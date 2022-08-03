Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2325 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 516.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.7%.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTL opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.48 million, a PE ratio of 128.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $673,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PSTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

