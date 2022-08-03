Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,939,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 3,805,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Powerlong Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of Powerlong Real Estate stock remained flat at 0.62 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares. Powerlong Real Estate has a 12 month low of 0.62 and a 12 month high of 0.62.
About Powerlong Real Estate
