Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aug 3rd, 2022

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,939,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 3,805,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Powerlong Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Powerlong Real Estate stock remained flat at 0.62 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares. Powerlong Real Estate has a 12 month low of 0.62 and a 12 month high of 0.62.

About Powerlong Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of commercial properties. It operates its business through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, and Other Property Development Related Services. The Property Development segment is responsible to the different phases of property development.

