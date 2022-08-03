Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Declares Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:PSZKY)

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2704 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides banking services in Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Germany. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

Further Reading

