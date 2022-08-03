PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,613,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,020,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

PPL Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

