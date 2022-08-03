Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Short Interest Update

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 17,950,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 177,968 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $211,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 213,661 shares of company stock valued at $257,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGEN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 757,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,415. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $348.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 84.48% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

