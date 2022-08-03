Precision Drilling Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.86 EPS.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$107.43.

PD stock opened at C$88.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$35.82 and a 1 year high of C$109.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

