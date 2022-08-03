Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 70,075 shares.The stock last traded at $68.23 and had previously closed at $69.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

