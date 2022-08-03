Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.74

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$105.74 and traded as low as C$101.00. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$102.89, with a volume of 137,712 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$138.10.

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$97.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.71. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.00.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

