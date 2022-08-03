Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Price Performance

Shares of PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1,115.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 805,747 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

