Primas Hits 1-Day Volume of $612,769.00 (PST)

Primas (PST) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $539,752.32 and $612,769.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00253464 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.