Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.90

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $185,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,922 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.