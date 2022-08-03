Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.90

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.
Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition
Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primavera Capital Acquisition (PV)
