Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Primerica by 40.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.40.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

