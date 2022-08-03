Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,580 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 172.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.