Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

