Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

