Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTE. HSBC upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.76) to €60.00 ($61.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.76) to €59.00 ($60.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.73) to €59.00 ($60.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

