Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $20,094,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $195.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.39. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

