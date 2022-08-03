Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,857,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29.

