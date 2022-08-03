Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,595,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Truist Financial by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after buying an additional 915,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 697,158 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

TFC stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

