Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 457.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 128,794 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.9% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 28,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 114.3% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $221.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

