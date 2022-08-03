Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $28.52.

