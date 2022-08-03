Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 26,212 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of New York Community Bancorp worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 84,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,805. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

