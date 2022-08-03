Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $27,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $272,000.

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 9,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,481. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

