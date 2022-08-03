Private Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 5.97% of Park-Ohio worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKOH. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In other news, Director James W. Wert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $43,720. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park-Ohio Trading Down 4.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of PKOH traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,068. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $229.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.75%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

