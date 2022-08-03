Private Management Group Inc. Has $49.52 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,313 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies comprises approximately 2.0% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Albertsons Companies worth $49,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 199,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 133,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Citigroup cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. 20,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

