Private Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $28,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,191 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,905,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,271,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 107,125 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 427,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,478. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

