Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,816 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $41,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.10. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $193.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $810,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $810,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

