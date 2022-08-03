Private Management Group Inc. Sells 20,255 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of DigitalBridge Group worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 225,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,883,000 after buying an additional 1,573,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.5 %

DBRG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. 11,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,853. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

